DU PG Fifth Admission List 2022 Out At admission.uod.ac.in; Know How To Check

DU PG Admission 2022: Candidates can download the DU fifth merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2022: The Delhi University has released the fifth admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes, today, December 26, 2022. Candidates can download the DU fifth merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applications for consideration against the fifth list till December 28. Following that, colleges and departments will verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the fifth list between December 27 to December 29, 2022. Candidates must pay the admission fee before December 30, in order to confirm admission.

How to Download DU PG Fifth Admission List 2022?

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PG admissions.” Now, look for the desired course’s fifth merit list. The DU PG fifth admission list will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

DU PG Admission List 2022: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Display of Fifth Admission list on the website: 26th December 2022 (Monday)

Candidates to Apply: 10:00 am, 27th December 2022 (Tuesday) 11:59 pm, 28th December 2022 (Wednesday)

Departments/ Colleges to verify and Approve admissions of candidates who applied against the Fifth Admission List: 10:00 am, 27th December 2022 (Tuesday) 05:00 pm, 29th December 2022 (Thursday)

Payments against Fifth Admission List Till 11:59 pm, 30th December 2022 (Friday)

It is to be noted that the admission list has been released for a few courses such as MTech Microwave Electronics, MA Economics, MA Hindi, MA Punjabi, MCA, MSc Biophysics, MSc Chemistry, MSc Computer Science, MSc Electronics and MSc Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology programmes. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.