Home

Education

DU PG CSAS First Merit List 2023 Today at 5 PM; Know How to Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG CSAS First Merit List 2023 Today at 5 PM; Know How to Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG First Merit List 2023 will be released today at admission.uod.ac.in. Check direct link, and other details here.

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allotment List at ugadmission.uod.ac.in Soon; Dates Here.

DU PG CSAS Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) is all set to release the first allocation list for admission into the postgraduate programmes, today August 17, 2023. The DU PG First Merit List 2023 will be released today at 5:00 PM. Aspiring and registered candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat between August 17(5:00 PM) to August 20(4:59PM). The concerned department/College/Centre will verify and approve the online applications till 4:59 PM of August 21. One can check and download the DU PG First Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

Trending Now

Seat allocation to all PG Programs will be based solely on the scores obtained in CUET(PG) – 2023. For allocation of seats in Audition/ Sports Proficiency based Programs, and in Sports Supernumerary Quota, a combined score of CUET(PG) – 2023 and Audition/ Sports Proficiency test/ trials and/or certificates will be considered.

How to Download DU PG First Merit List 2023?

Visit the official website of University of Delhi(UoD) at https://admission.uod.ac.in/. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download DU PG First Merit List 2023.” Enter the login details and click on the submit option. Your Delhi University DU PG First Merit List 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Delhi University PG CSAS Admission 2023: Important Dates

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here Declaration of Second CSAS(PG) Allocation List 5:00 PM Friday, August 25, 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocates Seat 5:00 PM Friday, August 25, 2023 till 4:59 PM Monday, August 28, 2023 Department/College/Centres to Verify and Approve the Online applications 10:00 AM Saturday, August 26, 2023 till 04:59 PM Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Last Date of Online Payment of Fees by the Candidates Till 4:59 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Mid-Entry 5:00 PM Thursday, August 31, 2023 Till 4:59 PM Friday, September 01, 2023

Academic Classes From September 1

Classes for postgraduate programs will commence from Friday, September 01, 2023. Admission to all PG Programs is done on the basis of the eligibility criteria and procedures specified by the University on its website, Post-Graduate Bulletin of Information – 2023 (PG-BOI) and Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) -2023 (CSAS(PG)-2023). The Common Seat Allocation System (PG)- 2023 includes:

Applying to the University of Delhi

Preference-Filling

Allocation- Cum- Admission

The candidate must adhere to the stipulated timelines of all allocation and admission rounds of CSAS(PG)-2023. A candidate whose documents are found to be invalid owing to willful forgery/act of cheating will be debarred from CSAS(PG)-2023. Candidates are advised to check their dashboard, email, and admission website (www.admission.uod.ac.in) for all communications and updates related to admissions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES