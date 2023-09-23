Home

DU PG Admissions 2023: Spot Allocation Lists To Release Today At admission.uod.ac.in, Here’s What To Do Next

DU PG Admissions 2023 are going on and the university's spot admission list is expected to be released officially today on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Once the DU Spot Round 2023 PG Results are out, what are the next steps that the selected candidates have to follow, check here..

New Delhi: The Delhi University Postgraduate (DU PG) Admissions 2023 are going on and cut-off lists for various courses are being released. In its last leg of PG admissions for the current academic year, the University of Delhi is releasing its DU PG Spot Admission 2023 List today, i.e. September 23, 2023. The DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Window had opened on September 19, 2023 and time till September 21, 2023 was given to the interested candidates for application. According to the official circular released by the university, the final list regarding the results of the spot round admission will be declared today on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. How can the candidates who have applied, check this list and what is the process that they must follow post the DU PG Spot Admission 2023 List Release, know here..

DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Result Today

As mentioned earlier, it has been specified in the official circular of the University, that the candidates who had applied for DU PG Spot Admission 2023, must expect the final list (result) to be out on Saturday, September 23, i.e. today. The result is expected to be released at 10:00 AM today. It can be checked at the official website of the University of Delhi- uod.admission.ac.in.

DU PG Spot Admission 2023: How To Check Result

To check the DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Final List, the candidates have to first visit the official website- uod.admission.ac.in On the home page of the website, you will find a link regarding the DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Allocation List; click on it Fill in your credentials and log-in; you will see the final list on the screen of your device Take a look at the list and also download a copy of it for future reference

(IMPORTANT NOTE: According to the official circular by DU, the University may announce more Spot Admission Round/s at a later stage, if required.)

DU PG Spot Admission 2023: Process After Declaration Of List

Once the list is declared, what is the process that must be followed by the candidates who have secured a position in their desired courses and college, know here. Once the list is declared on September 23, the selected candidates will have to ‘Accept’ their allocated seats between 10:00 AM of September 23 to 11:59 AM of September 24, 2023. The verification and approval of applications by the courses/colleges will take place from 10:00 AM of September 23 to 4:59 PM of September 25, 2023. The candidates must note that the last date of payment of online payment of admission fees is 11:59 PM of September 26, 2023.

DU PG Spot Admission 2023: Eligibility, Selection Criteria

Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 and are not admitted to any College on the date of declaration of the Special Spot Admission Round, can participate. To be considered in the Special Spot Admission Round, the candidate will have to opt for ‘Special Spot Admission’ through his/her dashboard. In the special spot admission round, allocations will be done based on the following criteria-

Availability of seats Program-Specific merit Order of Preference of College (Program + College) Category

