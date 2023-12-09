Home

DU PhD Admission 2023: Phase 2 Registration Closes on Dec 20; Interviews on This Date

DU PhD Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has released a detailed admission schedule for the second phase of PhD Admission 2023. The University will conclude the registration process for phase 2 of the PhD program on December 20, 2023. Prospective candidates can complete their registration for DU’s PhD phase 2 via the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. All candidates who had not applied for Phase I and are eligible (including M.Phil qualified candidates and candidates who have qualified Ph.D. Entrance Test 2023-24) can apply in Phase II.

Candidates who have already registered in Phase I and wish to update their proposal can do so in Phase II. As per the DU PhD phase 2 official schedule, department or center interviews are scheduled to take place from December 22 to January 22, 2024. Recommendations by the DRC and BRS will be finalized by January 29, and the fee payment deadline is set for January 31, 2024.

“Only the candidates who will apply afresh/update their proposal shall be Considered in Phase II,” reads the official notification.

DU PhD Admission 2023: Phase 2 Registration Dates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.