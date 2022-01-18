DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the post of Associate Professor in various Departments of the University. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website of the Delhi University, du.ac.in. Applicants must apply for the posts on or before February 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 186 vacant posts will be filled. For more details on DU Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 Released at ibps.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here
- Assistant Professor: 186 Posts
- African Studies: 1 Post
- Anthropology: 4 Posts
- Arabic: 1 Post
- Bio-Chemistry: 2 Posts
- Bio-Physics: 1 Post
- Botany: 8 Posts
- Buddhist Studies: 3 Posts
- Chemistry: 9 Posts
- Cluster Innovation Centre: 3 Posts
- Commerce: 4 Posts
- Computer Science: 1 Post
- East Asian Studies: 3 Posts
- Economics: 10 Posts
- Education: 9 Posts
- Electronic Science: 2 Posts
- English: 3 Posts
- Finance & Business Economics: 3 Posts
- Genetics: 3 Posts
- Geography: 1 Post
- Geology: 2 Posts
- Hindi: 3 Posts
- History: 5 Posts
- Law: 33 Posts
- Library & Information Science: 2 Posts
- Linguistics: 2 Posts
- Management Studies: 12 Posts
- Mathematics: 6 Posts
- Microbiology: 2 Posts
- Modern Indian Languages & Literary Studies: 1 Post
- Music: 3 Posts
- Operational Research: 2 Posts
- Persian: 1 Post
- Philosophy: 4 Posts
- Physics & Astrophysics: 7 Posts
- Plant Molecular Biology: 2 Posts
- Political Science: 2 Posts
- Psychology: 6 Posts
- Punjabi: 2 Posts
- Sanskrit: 2 Posts
- Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies: 3 Posts
- Sociology: 5 Posts
- Social Work: 2 Posts
- Statistics: 3 Posts
- Urdu: 2 Posts
- Zoology: 1 Post
DU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- A master’s degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).
- A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or accredited research Institution/Industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.
How to Apply Online
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 07, 2022, through the official website —du.ac.in. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Delhi University.
DU Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here
DU Recruitment 2022: Apply Online