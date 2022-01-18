DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the post of Associate Professor in various Departments of the University. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website of the Delhi University, du.ac.in. Applicants must apply for the posts on or before February 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 186 vacant posts will be filled. For more details on DU Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 Released at ibps.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 186 Posts

Departments

African Studies: 1 Post

Anthropology: 4 Posts

Arabic: 1 Post

Bio-Chemistry: 2 Posts

Bio-Physics: 1 Post

Botany: 8 Posts

Buddhist Studies: 3 Posts

Chemistry: 9 Posts

Cluster Innovation Centre: 3 Posts

Commerce: 4 Posts

Computer Science: 1 Post

East Asian Studies: 3 Posts

Economics: 10 Posts

Education: 9 Posts

Electronic Science: 2 Posts

English: 3 Posts

Finance & Business Economics: 3 Posts

Genetics: 3 Posts

Geography: 1 Post

Geology: 2 Posts

Hindi: 3 Posts

History: 5 Posts

Law: 33 Posts

Library & Information Science: 2 Posts

Linguistics: 2 Posts

Management Studies: 12 Posts

Mathematics: 6 Posts

Microbiology: 2 Posts

Modern Indian Languages & Literary Studies: 1 Post

Music: 3 Posts

Operational Research: 2 Posts

Persian: 1 Post

Philosophy: 4 Posts

Physics & Astrophysics: 7 Posts

Plant Molecular Biology: 2 Posts

Political Science: 2 Posts

Psychology: 6 Posts

Punjabi: 2 Posts

Sanskrit: 2 Posts

Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies: 3 Posts

Sociology: 5 Posts

Social Work: 2 Posts

Statistics: 3 Posts

Urdu: 2 Posts

Zoology: 1 Post

DU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A master’s degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or accredited research Institution/Industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.

How to Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 07, 2022, through the official website —du.ac.in. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Delhi University.

DU Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

DU Recruitment 2022: Apply Online