Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website of the Delhi University, colrec.du.ac.inby March 20, 2022, or within two weeks (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News ( March 5, 2022 – March 11, 2022).

Before applying for Delhi University Recruitment 2022, candidates are requested to go through all details including vacancies, name of posts, qualification, pay & eligibility criteria.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 20 March 2022 or within two weeks (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News (5 March 2022 – 11 March 2022).

Vacancy Details For Delhi University Recruitment 2022

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies in each subject.

Assistant Professor: 66 Posts

English: 7 Posts

Punjabi: 5 Posts

Hindi: 3 Posts

Economics: 4 Posts

History: 4 Posts

Political Science: 3 Posts

Commerce: 11 Posts

Mathematics: 3 Posts

Botany: 6 Posts

Chemistry: 2 Posts

Electronics: 2 Posts

Computer Science: 5 Posts

Physics: 3 Posts

Zoology: 6 Posts

Environmental Science: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For Delhi University Recruitment 2022

Education Qualification: Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants are exempted from paying the fee.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 20, 2022, through the official website —colrec.du.ac.in. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Delhi University.