New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) affiliated Rajdhani College has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Professor from eligible candidates.

There are 90 vacancies on offer across several departments in the college. The last date for receipt of the application is May 21, 2022. For further details on Rajdhani College assistant professor recruitment, read below.

Rajdhani College assistant professor recruitment: Vacancies in different departments

9 in Chemistry

14 in Commerce

2 in Computer Science

5 in Economics

5 in English

2 in Hindi

7 in History

10 in Mathematics

18 in Physics

7 in Political Science

4 in Sanskrit

3 in Environmental Science

4 in Electronics.

Rajdhani College recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to fulfil either of the two criteria given below to apply for these posts.

Master’s degree with 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR. A PhD degree from a foreign University/ Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time).

Rajdhani College assistant professor recruitment: Application fees

The application fees is Rs 500/- for candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fees will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

The payment of application fees should be made online only, through debit/ credit card or net banking.

For more related details on Rajdhani College assistant professor recruitment, candidates can check their official website — rajdhani.du.ac.in