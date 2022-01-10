New Delhi: The Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for various non-teaching posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website of the College, rlacollege.edu.in. The online application form has commenced from December 23, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is January 24, 2022.Also Read - GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For 373 Posts on ojas.gujarat.gov.in | Deets Inside

Administrative Officer: 35 Posts

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): 30 Posts

Senior Assistant: 30 Posts

Assistant: 30 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Microbiology): 30 Posts

Junior Assistant: 27 Posts

Library Attendant: 30 Posts

Laboratory Attendant: 30 Posts

The online application begins: December 23, 2022.

The last date to apply online application: January 24, 2022.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Administrative Officer: Good academic record with a Masters’ degree with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven-point scale.

Good academic record with a Masters’ degree with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven-point scale. Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communications.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Administrative Officer posts must not be above the age of 35 years. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant (Computer) must not be above the age of 30 years. The upper age limit for Senior Assistant, Assistant, Laboratory Assistant (Microbiology), Library Attendant, Laboratory Attendant posts is 30 years. The maximum age limit for Junior Assistant posts is 27 years. According to the official notification, age relaxation will be allowed as per the guidelines of the University of Delhi/UGC.

Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 500.

SC/ST candidates: Rs 250

PwBD & Women Candidates: Nil

To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Ram Lal Anand College.

Click Here: Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

Click Here to Apply Online for the various posts