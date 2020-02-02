DU Semester Exams 2019: Delhi University (DU) has declared the results of results of semester exams held for UG and PG courses in November and December, on the official website du.ac.in.

Usually, the university releases the result of its November-December semester exams by December-end or early January. However, this time the result had got delayed due to a strike by the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

Steps to download DU semester results 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Examination Section’

Step 3: Now, click on the results tab. Click on ‘UG / PG Programme’ and then on your semester.

Step 4: Enter all the details asked. Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your DU Results 2019 will now be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out for a future reference

Candidates should note that the result available online is only in the form of a soft copy. In order to get the original mark sheets and other respective certificates, they need to contact the respective colleges of DU.