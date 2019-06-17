DU Admissions 2019: The University of Delhi has reopened the registration process for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and Master of Philosophy or M Phil courses on its website – du.ac.in. Reports said the varsity may also release the details on new eligibility criteria on the website.

Those interested can register themselves before the closure of the process online.

The DU Undergraduate Admissions 2019 process is underway and the online application process opened on May 30. The admissions for the UG, PG and M Phil courses will remain active till June 22. So interested students must submit their applications before the last date through the official website.

Here’s How You Can Register For DU UG, PG or M Phil Courses 2019:

Visit the official website of Delhi University

On homepage, click on the link you want access to: UG Online Registration is now OPEN

Link to PG Online Registration is here. M Phil/Ph D Online Registration is also OPEN

Once you click on the relevant link, you will be taken to a new window

Click on the New Registration option and wait

A popup window will ask you to register

Click on Register Here

Enter details in the space on the next page

Double-check before submitted by clicking on ‘Register’