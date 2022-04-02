New Delhi: The Delhi University has announced several measures for students will be appearing for exams in the physical mode after a gap of almost two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the provisions made by the university, students will get an additional 30 minutes and more choices in the question paper as a special one-time measure. DU had started holding online open-book exams for students due to the coronavirus pandemicAlso Read - UGC Writes To All Universities, Colleges; Asks To Use CUET Scores For Admissions in UG Programs

The university recently conducted online open-book exams for students in the first, third and fifth semesters. Students of the second, fourth and sixth semesters will appear for exams in the physical mode that are likely to be held in May and June.

What Does The Official Notification Say?

According to an official notification issued on Friday, the duration of each exam in offline mode will be extended by 30 minutes as a special one-time measure. "Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable," it said.

“Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it due to justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the leftover (remaining) students,” it added.

The university said faculties, departments and colleges will be requested to provide study material to the needy students. Various faculties and departments will also be requested to conduct mock tests in addition to class tests.