DU SOL Admission 2022: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will begin the admission process for its newly launched undergraduate and postgraduate programmes tomorrow, October 5, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in. “Accordingly, the DDCE, SOL, COL-DU is going to start its online admission process of the following under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes from 05th October 2022 onwards. The admissions in UG courses will only on the basis of Class XII result (CUET score is not applicable). The last date of admission will be 31st October 2022,” reads the official notification.Also Read - UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 10 Security Officers Posts at ucobank.com. Graduates Eligible

It is to be noted that admission to the new courses will be done on the basis of Class 12 scores and not CUET scores. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to apply online for DU SOL Admission. Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in. Read Here

How To Apply Online For DU SOL Admission 2022?

Go to the official website at col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in.

On the homepage look for the registration link.

Register yourself by providing the necessary information.

Enter the login credentials to fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download and take a printout of the application form.

Masters of Business Administration (MBA), BBA – Financial investment Analysis, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), BA (Hons) Economics, BA Library of Information Sciences, and MA Library and Information Sciences are the newly launched UG and PG programmes of DU SOL. Apart from these courses, admission to the Bachelor of Arts (Prog) Bachelor of Arts (Hons) English, Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Political Science and Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) programmes is also open. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 346 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Read Details Here

DU SOL Admission 2022: Check the Name of the Course and Starting date of admission