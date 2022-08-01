DU SOL Admit Card 2022: Delhi University School of Open Learning has released the admit card for the Undergraduate Semester 2 exam today, August 01, 2022. Students planning to appear for the BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., and B.com Hons papers can download their DU SOL Admit Card 2022 from the official website, web.sol.du.ac.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the link and steps to download the hall ticket.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key Likely to Release Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

How to Download DU SOL Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Delhi University School of Open Learning at web.sol.du.ac.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, ” UG Semester-II – ADMISSION TICKET 2021-22 (Only For B.A. Eng. Hons./ B.A. Pol sc. hons./ B.Com hons.) – Click Here [01-08-2022].”

[01-08-2022].” You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as Campus, SOL Roll No, Date of Birth, and Student Name.

Now click on the Show option.

Your DU SOL Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

