DU SOL BA, Bcom Programme Results 2019 | The School of Open Learning (SOL) of the University of Delhi (DU) has on October 2 announced the results for BA CBCS, BCom, and BA (Hons), BCom (Hons). But because of the heavy traffic on the website and other technical issues, students could not check their results on that day. As the website now is working and the result is available, students can go the official website at sol.du.ac.in and check their results. The exams for these courses were conducted in May and June.

As per the rules, students, who will clear the first year in SOL and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), will be able to take admission to colleges affiliated to the DU in the second year

How to check the result

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website at sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Then they need to click on ‘Marksheet/Results (BA, B Com, BA (Hons) BCom (H))’

Step 3: After this, a new page will appear

Step 4: They just need to enter their respective DU SOL roll number or enrollment/examination number

Step 5: Then they have to select the course and exam year

Step 6: Finally, they will be able to download the DU SOL result 2019

Step 7: They can take a print out for their reference.

All about School Of Open Learning:

Established as a constituent college of the University of Delhi in 1962, the School of Open Learning (SOL) is a pioneering educational institute in the field of distance education in India. Being one of the largest educational institutions in the country, it has around 5 lakh students. As per the update, approximately 1.5 lakh students are enrolled every year.

In another development, the SOL of the DU will start five online courses from this January. The five courses are BA Programme, BCom, English Honours, Political Science Honours and BCom Honours. These courses will be offered in online mode only.