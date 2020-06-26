DU SOL Admit Cards 2020: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has published admit cards for its Open Book mode examination, on its official website sol.du.ac.in. Candidates, who are enrolled with the university and are eligible to appear for the examination, can download their admit cards from sol.du.ac.in. Also Read - DU SOL Result 2019 Declared For BA 1st And 3rd Year Students at sol.du.ac.in, Check Now

Alternatively, candidates can click here to download their admit cards directly. Exams for both UG and PG courses will begin on July 1. However, while UG exams will end on July 18, PG exams will end on July 27. Also Read - DU SOL BA, Bcom Programme Results 2019: Check Results at sol.du.ac

Steps to download DU SOL Admit Cards 2020:

Step 1: Visit sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Select your campus-North or South

Step 3: Enter your SOL roll number

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and name (as per identity card)

Step 5: Click on ‘Show’

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen next

Step 7: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Candidates should note that besides Open Book examination, an assignment-based evaluation will also be done. To register for this, students first need to go to sol.du.ac.in and click on ‘SOL-Assignment Based Evaluation-2020 Click here’.

Then, in the new tab that opens, they will have to first login using SOL roll number and bar code on SOL ID card. Next, they can register by filling up the necessary details.