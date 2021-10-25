DU Special Cut Off 2021: Delhi University (DU) will release a special cut-off list on Monday. In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, while they might be open for the other categories”, Manish Kansal, the admission convener at the Hindu College had said earlier.

Those students who were not able to apply in the first three lists for various technical reasons are eligible for admissions against the special cut-off. “It is for those applicants who had applied in any of these lists but could not take admissions for various reasons. This is especially done for those who missed out on the chance. For this, no new cut-off will be released and colleges that have seats left will admit based on their last announced cut-off. Those students who have already taken admission on the basis of the first three lists will not be allowed to cancel the admission or migrate based on the special cut-off,” Indian Express quoted Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Admission Committee as saying.

Students can check the special cut-offs on the websites of the respective colleges and the official website of DU— du.ac.in.

A step-by-step guide to check special cut-offs

Visit the official website of respectivecolleges or du.ac.in.

Go to the ‘Latest News’ of ‘Admission 2021’ section available on the homepage.

Click on the suitable link or directly on DU Special Cut off 2021 provided here. (To be activated soon)

Download the PDF file available to check the special cut-off list.

Take a printout of the list for future reference.

Over 58,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University so far under the three cut-off lists, according to official data. The Delhi University has received nearly 1.70 lakh applications till now, it said.