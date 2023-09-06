By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DU Spot Round Admission 2023: Delhi University Announces Schedule For UG, B.Tech. Programs
Delhi University Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the schedule for the Spot admission round of the Undergraduate programme for the academic year 2023 -2024. The candidates ar
Delhi University Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the schedule for the Spot admission round of the Undergraduate programme for the academic year 2023 -2024. The candidates are advised to look at the vacant seats displayed on the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) and make an informed choice accordingly. Candidates who had applied and are not admitted to any College/Faculty on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for Spot Admission Round (i.e. till 05:00 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023) can participate.
Trending Now
|Name of the event
|Check important dates here
|Declaration of Vacant Seats for
Spot Admission Round – II
|05:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023
|Candidates to Apply for Spot
Admission Round – II
|05:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023
till 04:59 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023
|Declaration of allocations in Spot
Admission Round – II
|11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023
|Candidates to “Accept” the
Allocated Seat
|11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023
till 04:59 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023
|Colleges to Verify and Approve the
online applications
|11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023
till 04.59 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023
|Last date of Online payment of
admission fees by the Candidates
|05:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.