DU Spot Round Admission 2023: Delhi University Announces Schedule For UG, B.Tech. Programs

Delhi University Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the schedule for the Spot admission round of the Undergraduate programme for the academic year 2023 -2024. The candidates are advised to look at the vacant seats displayed on the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) and make an informed choice accordingly. Candidates who had applied and are not admitted to any College/Faculty on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for Spot Admission Round (i.e. till 05:00 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023) can participate.

Name of the event Check important dates here Declaration of Vacant Seats for

Spot Admission Round – II 05:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 Candidates to Apply for Spot

Admission Round – II 05:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023

till 04:59 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 Declaration of allocations in Spot

Admission Round – II 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the

Allocated Seat 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023

till 04:59 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Colleges to Verify and Approve the

online applications 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023

till 04.59 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023 Last date of Online payment of

admission fees by the Candidates 05:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023

