Delhi University Admission 2020: Delhi University on late Saturday released the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses across colleges today on its official website—- du.ac.in. The cut-off for BSc (Mathematics) in the third cut-off list is 93.25 per cent, 92 per cent for Chemistry and 88 per cent for Botany. Admissions to Zoology have been closed. Also Read - DU Admission 2020: Delhi University First Cut-off List Likely to be Released Today
The first cut-off of 100 per cent created a buzz across the nation. However, cut-off for the courses like BA Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Persian etc came down to 45 per cent in many colleges in the second and third list. Also Read - DU to Release Second Merit List For PG Admissions Today
The varsity will release a total of 5 cuts off lists for UG courses on its official site. Candidates will be given 4 days to complete the admission process— 2 days for admission and additional 2 days for submitting fees. Also Read - DU Cut-off 2019: First List Out on du.ac.in; Hindu College Tops With 99%
Check college, course-wise cut-offs here:
For Economics (Honours)
Ramjas College: 98
Sri Venketeswara College: 97.75
Miranda House: 98
Aryabhatta College: 95.75
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 96.50
Indraprastha College for Women: 98
Kalindi College: 93.50
Kirori Mal College: 97.50
Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women: 98.25
Lakshmibai College: 95.25
Deshbandhu College: 94.75
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC): 98.75
Shyam Lal College: 93.50
Hansraj College: 97.75
Hindu College: 98
Motilal Nehru College: 95.50
P.G.D.A.V. College: 95
Rajdhani College: 95
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 94.75
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: Closed
College of Vocational Studies: Closed
Daulat Ram College: Closed
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: Closed
Dyal Singh College: Closed
Gargi College: Closed
Maitreyi College: Closed
Kamala Nehru College: Closed
Ramanujan College: Closed
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women: Closed
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce: Closed
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College: Closed
Zakir Husain Delhi College: Closed
Satyawati College: Closed
Shivaji College: Closed
Daulat Ram College-Arts
English (BA Hons.): 96
Hindi (BA Hons.): 83.25
Psychology (BA Hons.): 98
Sanskrit (BA Hons.): Closed
History (BA Hons.): Closed
Philosophy (BA Hons.): Closed
Political Science (BA Hons.): Closed
Daulat Ram College: Science
Mathematics (B.Sc Hons.): 96
Physics (B.Sc Hons.): 95.33
Chemistry (B.Sc Hons.): 95
Zoology (B.Sc Hons.): 95.33
Botany (B.Sc Hons.): 92.33
Meanwhile, Lady Irwin College has closed admission for B.Sc (Hons.) Food Technology, B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science, and B.Sc Home Science programmes.