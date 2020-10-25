Delhi University Admission 2020: Delhi University on late Saturday released the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses across colleges today on its official website—- du.ac.in. The cut-off for BSc (Mathematics) in the third cut-off list is 93.25 per cent, 92 per cent for Chemistry and 88 per cent for Botany. Admissions to Zoology have been closed. Also Read - DU Admission 2020: Delhi University First Cut-off List Likely to be Released Today

The first cut-off of 100 per cent created a buzz across the nation. However, cut-off for the courses like BA Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Persian etc came down to 45 per cent in many colleges in the second and third list. Also Read - DU to Release Second Merit List For PG Admissions Today

The varsity will release a total of 5 cuts off lists for UG courses on its official site. Candidates will be given 4 days to complete the admission process— 2 days for admission and additional 2 days for submitting fees. Also Read - DU Cut-off 2019: First List Out on du.ac.in; Hindu College Tops With 99%

Check college, course-wise cut-offs here:

For Economics (Honours)

Ramjas College: 98

Sri Venketeswara College: 97.75

Miranda House: 98

Aryabhatta College: 95.75

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 96.50

Indraprastha College for Women: 98

Indraprastha College for Women: 95

Kalindi College: 93.50

Kirori Mal College: 97.50

Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women: 98.25

Lakshmibai College: 95.25

Deshbandhu College: 94.75

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC): 98.75

Shyam Lal College: 93.50

Hansraj College: 97.75

Hindu College: 98

Motilal Nehru College: 95.50

P.G.D.A.V. College: 95

Rajdhani College: 95

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 94.75

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: Closed

College of Vocational Studies: Closed

Daulat Ram College: Closed

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: Closed

Dyal Singh College: Closed

Gargi College: Closed

Maitreyi College: Closed

Kamala Nehru College: Closed

Ramanujan College: Closed

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women: Closed

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce: Closed

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College: Closed

Zakir Husain Delhi College: Closed

Satyawati College: Closed

Shivaji College: Closed

Daulat Ram College-Arts

English (BA Hons.): 96

Hindi (BA Hons.): 83.25

Psychology (BA Hons.): 98

Sanskrit (BA Hons.): Closed

History (BA Hons.): Closed

Philosophy (BA Hons.): Closed

Political Science (BA Hons.): Closed

Daulat Ram College: Science

Mathematics (B.Sc Hons.): 96

Physics (B.Sc Hons.): 95.33

Chemistry (B.Sc Hons.): 95

Zoology (B.Sc Hons.): 95.33

Botany (B.Sc Hons.): 92.33

Meanwhile, Lady Irwin College has closed admission for B.Sc (Hons.) Food Technology, B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science, and B.Sc Home Science programmes.