New Delhi: The Delhi University will conduct a webinar on Friday to apprise students about the reservation policies for admission to undergraduate courses under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The webinar will cover doubts about reservation policies and related aspects and will be attended by DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta, dean admissions Haneet Gandhi and joint dean admission Professor Sanjeev Singh will also be present during the webinar. The key points that will be covered include understanding reservation policies for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the registration process for such candidates and requirement of essential documents for registration to CUET.

The prospective students have been asked to register for the webinar in advance. Last Friday, the DU hosted its first webinar to address queries related to undergraduate admissions. Earlier this month, Singh had announced that the admissions to undergraduate courses will be held through the CUET that has been made mandatory for getting into 45 central varsities in the country.

Till last year, admission to the Delhi University was on the basis of cut-offs marks in Class 12 board exams. The Delhi University has initiated various activities to help prospective students about CUET, including setting up a dedicated website.

A website to spread awareness about the CUET is already live and it has all relevant information related to admissions in a comprehensive and elaborate manner. Moreover, video tutorials have been created to explain the registration process for CUET 2022.

These step-by-step videos guide candidates on creating a registration id, selecting various programs, procedures for choosing the subjects from Section I, II, and III of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents, and making the payment, the university said. The registration for the CUET for undergraduate courses in 45 central universities commenced on April 6. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode.