New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has decided to give its students a "centenary" chance who could not complete their degrees within the stipulated time due to some reasons. A proposal for the same was approved at a Special Executive Council meeting held on January 28 to discuss the centenary celebrations of the Delhi University.

The "centenary chance" will allow students who left their studies midway to appear for pending exams. The celebrations to mark Delhi University's centenary year will start from May 1. The celebration will continue till May 1, 2023.

The DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told to news agency PTI, "The Executive Council has approved the proposal. We are calling it a 'centenary' chance. Students who could not complete their degree for some reason can come and give their papers and earn their degree from the university."

Explaining the centenary chance in details, he said two chances would be given to such students between May 1, 2022, and March 1, 2023, the first being around September and October, and the second, somewhere around March wherein they can take their examinations.

Singh further added, “There will be a separate registration for them, and students who could not take two-three papers can sit for their exams.” Professor D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, has been tasked with working out the modalities of the initiative, he added.

According to Executive Council member Rajpal Singh Panwar, there was a discussion on this aspect in the special meeting held in the last week of January.

Panwar said, “There was a discussion on the fact that now the papers are held under the semester system. Earlier, the semester system was not there. Also, the syllabus has changed, and even some teachers are not there. We can do it for those students who have been at DU in the last four-five years.”

He said something similar was done in 2012, and there was a discussion that maybe the backlog from 2012 could be cleared, but there could be some issues. “It doesn’t mean that someone who left the course in their first year will be able to complete their remaining two years through this. It is for those who could not take a couple of papers, and they will be given one chance to take those exams again,” he added.

A total of Rs 10 crore has been allocated by Delhi University for its centenary year celebrations and has also plans to bring out a coffee table book to mark the occasion.