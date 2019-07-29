DU PG admission 2019: Delhi University is set to release the second merit list for postgraduate courses on Monday, July 29. Those who applied can check the merit list at du.ac.in.

As many as 154,076 students registered for the postgraduate courses at DU this year and 1, 31,129 have paid the application fee. According to DU’s official notification, applicants for the PG courses who were unable to take admission after the first Admission List came out may be able to do so today as per this list.

For those selected under the second list, document verification will be conducted from till July 31. A total of three lists would e out. The third list will be released on August 2. For the third list, document verification will be held from August 3 to 6. If seats are still left vacant, a fourth list will be released.

In the DU PG admission 2019, the number of unreserved category students who have applied is reportedly 70,326 students.

Important documents one would require during verification are: admit card of the entrance exam, class 10 certificate, class 12 mark sheet,

four passport-sized photographs, degree certificate of the qualifying exam, reservation certificate, if any, government-approved identity,

Notification for the first admission merit list came out on July 24, the second one should be out today and the third on August 3.