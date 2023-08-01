Home

DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Released: Check Hindu, Ramjas College Lists Here

The candidates can check the list on the official website of the university i.e. admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: Delhi University on Tuesday released the first merit list or the CSAS seat allotment. The candidates can check the list on the official website of the university i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who registered themselves for admission at DU via CUET UG 2023 scores can now check the merit list from the portal.

Total of 2,02,416 candidates are considered for the first seat allocations based on their first preferences. About 22,000 participants have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences. Candidates may accept the assigned seat between August 1 and August 4 in order to ensure their admission.

DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Live: HOW TO CHECK

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the list

Step 1 Go to the website, admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 Login to candidate’s portal

Step 3 Mention your login credentials

Step 4 Download the seat allotment results

Total 2,02,416 candidates are considered for the first seat allocations based on their first preferences:

These are the documents that student must have for admission:

Class X and XII marksheets

Class XII provisional certificate or original certificate

Character certificate

CUET score card 2023

SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM certificate (if applicable)

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate (if applicable)

Transfer and Migration Certificate from school/college

Two passport size self-attested photographs

