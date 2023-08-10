Home

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Released on admission.uod.ac.in, Check Direct Link Here

The Delhi University UG second merit list 2023 has been declared today, Thursday, August 10. Aspirants who have participated in the second admission round can check it by logging in to their dashboards on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

New Delhi: The Delhi University UG second merit list 2023 has been declared today, Thursday, August 10. The candidates who have participated in the second admission round can check it by logging in to their dashboards on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which candidates can check the merit list. DU is conducting undergraduate admissions for around 71,000 seats this year. The number of seats that remained vacant after the first round of admissions is available on the CSAS portal.

Applicants selected in the DU UG second merit list can confirm their allotment by 4:59 PM on August 13. Colleges are required to verify and approve the applications till August 14. Eligible candidates can pay the application fee till August 15 (4:59 pm).

DU UG 2nd merit list 2023: How to check

Here, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the list

Visit to the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in. Login to the candidate dashboard. Check the CSAS round 2 allocation list. Check your selection status.

DU UG 2nd merit list: Important dates

Candidates to accept the allotted seat: By August 13, 4:59 pm.

Colleges to verify and approve applications: By 4:59 pm on August 14.

Deadline for fee payment: August 15, 4:59 pm.

Classes however will begin from August 16, 2023, for students who have secured admissions until round 2. It must however be noted that depending on the availability of seats the university may announce multiple allocation rounds. The list of vacant seats will be available on the admission portal of Delhi University.

