DU UG Admission 2019: The University of Delhi has released the application form of DU admission 2019 for various UG programmes offered by the varsity. Candidates who are aspiring to take admission in the undergraduate courses offered by the University can start registering themselves online at the official website du.ac.in/adm2019 and fill out the DU application form 2019.

Before applying for a particular programme, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria carefully.

Follow the steps below to fill the DU 2019 Application Form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Delhi, i.e., du.ac.in/adm2019.

Step 2: Click on ‘UG programmes’ under the ‘Admission’ section.

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply for UG Courses’.

Step 4: Enter your email and mobile number in the required fields to register yourself.

Step 5: Fill the DU 2019 Application Form by filling out the requisite details and uploading documents.

Step 6: Click on ‘Save and Preview’.

Step 7: Make payment for the DU application fee via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking

Step 8: Take multiple print outs of the DU application form as well as the fee receipt.

For details regarding the DU 2019 application process and application form fee, CLICK HERE.

After a series of postponing the release dates for application, the University of Delhi finally released an official admission notification on May 29. The application process has begun and students must keep an eye out for the registration process of their preferred colleges that fall under the University.