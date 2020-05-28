DU UG Admission 2020: The wait is over for Delhi University (DU) aspirants as DU finally released a tentative schedule for merit-based admissions in undergraduate degree. Also Read - Delhi News: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Tughlakabad Slum, 1500 Huts Destroyed; No Casualties Yet

The registration portal for DU UG admissions will be activated on the official website – www.du.ac.in – June 8 till June 30, the university administration said. The window will close at 5 PM on June 30. Also Read - 'Cases on Rise, But Delhi Under Control,' Says CM Kejriwal as COVID-19 Tally in Capital Crosses 13,000-mark

The portal will open again from July 31 to August 9, once the Class 12 Board Exam Results are declared, so that students can update their Class 12 mark sheets and complete their registration. Also Read - Confusion And Chaos Continue: More Than 80 Flights Cancelled at Delhi Airport on Day 1; Flyers Stranded Across The Country

Here’s all you need to know about DU UG Admission 2020:

DU UG 2020 Application Forms

Applications for DU UG 2020 will be held in two sections

Registration – June 8 to June 30

Uploading Class 12 marksheet – July 31 to August 9

Cut-off

The cut-offs for individual subject courses are likely to be released between August 11 and 14, depending upon CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results declaration.

Tentative dates –

> First cut off list: August 11 (10 AM) to August 24 (4 PM)

Second cut off list: August 18 (10 AM) to August 20 (4 PM)

>Third cut off list: August 23 (10 AM) to August 25 (4 PM)

>Fourth cut off list: August 28 (10 AM) to August 31 (4 PM)

>Fifth cut off list: September 3 (10 AM) to September 5 (4 PM)

>Special cut off list: September 8 (10 AM) to September 9 (4 PM)

DU Entrance Test

Once the application process is complete, the National Testing Agency will hold Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2020 in July.

Tentative date for DUET 2020 – July 27 to August 10