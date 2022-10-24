DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University is all set to begin the Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 seat allotment and admission process for the Undergraduate(UG) programme admission tomorrow, October 25, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the DU admission schedule, the round 2 vacant seats will be released tomorrow at 5:00 PM. Candidates can re-arrange their preferences of courses and colleges till October 27 (4:59 PM).Also Read - Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now at kea.kar.nic.in
Meanwhile, the second CSAS allotment list will be published on October 30(5:00 PM). Eligible candidates are required to accept the round 2 allotted seat between October 31 to November 1, 2022. The DU colleges will verify the applications between October 31 to November 2. Candidates will be allowed to pay the online admission fee till November 3.
DU UG Admission 2022 SECOND ROUND OF CSAS ALLOCATION AND ADMISSIONS
- Display of vacant seats: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Window to Re-order Higher Preferences: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – 04:59pm Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: 05:00pm Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: 10:00am Monday, October 31, 2022 – 04:59pm, Tuesday, November 01, 2022
- Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: 10:00am Monday, October 31, 2022 – 05:00pm , Wednesday, November 02, 2022
- Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates: 04:59pm Thursday, November 03, 2022
Delhi University will begin the Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 3 seat allotment and admission process for the Undergraduate(UG) programme admission on November 04. This time, over 72,000 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's round 1 allocations. For more details, check the schedule above.