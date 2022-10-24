DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University is all set to begin the Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 seat allotment and admission process for the Undergraduate(UG) programme admission tomorrow, October 25, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the DU admission schedule, the round 2 vacant seats will be released tomorrow at 5:00 PM. Candidates can re-arrange their preferences of courses and colleges till October 27 (4:59 PM).Also Read - Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now at kea.kar.nic.in

Meanwhile, the second CSAS allotment list will be published on October 30(5:00 PM). Eligible candidates are required to accept the round 2 allotted seat between October 31 to November 1, 2022. The DU colleges will verify the applications between October 31 to November 2. Candidates will be allowed to pay the online admission fee till November 3.