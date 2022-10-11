DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Phase 3 schedule today. According to the CSAS phase 3 schedule, the first merit list for DU UG admission 2022 will be released on October 18. The university has also decided to extend the last date to apply for DU Admission 2022 for candidates. The last date to apply is now October 12, 2022 till 4:59 PM. The last date earlier was October 10, 2022. Candidates can apply and fill their preferences of programmes and colleges on the official website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Before the first merit list, DU will be releasing a simulated list, which is scheduled to be released this week on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.Also Read - DU UG Admission 2022 Merit List Schedule Likely Tomorrow at du.ac.in. Deets Inside

According to DU, CSAS third round allocation process will be held from November 4 to 15, and the round one spot allocation round will be done on November 17.

DU SCHEDULE FOR PHASE III OF CSAS FOR UG ADMISSIONS

The first merit will be released at 5 p.m. on the day (October 18), while the students can claim admission on the basis of the merit list till 5 p.m. on October 21.

The process of document verification will end on October 22 and candidates will be given time till 5 p.m. on October 24 to make the payment.

Students seeking admission under the third and final merit list can pay the online fees can till November 26 and only after that, the new session would start.

Teachers believe that under the current schedule, the new session of the university will be started in December.

The DU had commenced the second phase of the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) for seeking admission to UG programmes has commenced from September 26 and was scheduled to end on October 10, which has now been extended to October 12.

On the basis of the CUET (UG) exam, the candidates who have successfully completed their application process in the first stage, and in the second stage, they have to choose the courses and colleges of their choice.

The university has constituted the CSAS, an online platform, to facilitate the submission of application forms for admission into the UG programmes.

The DU Registrar, in an official notification, had said that the CUET score of the students will be automatically calculated on the portal and displayed on the dashboard of the candidate. Further to choose the colleges and courses of their choice, students can use the ‘Advanced Filter’ option.

According to DU, the university will release the cut-off list based on the CUET scores of the students who applied through the CSAS portal. The correction window on the portal will remain open till 4:59 p.m. on October 12.