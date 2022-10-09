DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) is likely to declare the undergraduate merit list schedule tomorrow, October 10, 2022. Once declared, candidates can download the DU UG merit list by visiting the official website at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. The merit list schedule will be released for admission to the 2022-23 academic year.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here

DELHI UNIVERSITY ADMITTING STUDENTS BASED ON CUET

It is the first time that Delhi University is admitting students based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 exam, and as a result, the admission eligibility criteria and guidelines have changed. According to several news reports, subjects from the same streams, such as Arts, Commerce, and Sciences, will be combined and referred to as "programme groups." A single merit list will be prepared for these groups.

DELHI UNIVERSITY TO CONDUCT SPORTS AND ECA TRIALS AFTER OCTOBER 10