DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Seat Allocation List Released On du.ac.in; Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University's special spot second allocation list 2022 has been released today.

Candidates can check the DU UG special spot round 2 seat allocation list on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

Colleges will process the applications on December 31 up to 1 pm. The candidates will need to pay the fee by 11:59 pm. As per the DU UG Admission 2022 schedule, the seat allotment result has been released on the CSAS portal.

DU seat allocation list: How to check

Visit official website—ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

On the homepage, check the latest notification section.

‘Special spot round link’ will be displayed on the screen.

Search through the application number or name and save it for future reference.

Earlier, The University of Delhi (DU) released the third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes. Candidates can download the DU third merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.