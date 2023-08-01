Home

DU UG Admission 2023: First merit list to be out today at admission.uod.ac.in

If you are among those who wish to take admission in the Delhi University, it’s time to gear up as the authorities will release the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions today, August 1. Aspiring candidates can check out the merit list at their official website – admission.uod.ac.in. The students will have to log in to their dashboards using their registration number and other details to check out the allocation list. Those who make it to the merit list shall confirm their admission by August 4. The various colleges will accept online applications between August 1 and August 5.

The deadline for applicants to pay their admission fees online is August 6. In order to reserve the allotted seat, the candidates must pay the admission fees within the specified time. Once the first round of allotment is completed, the list of open seats for subsequent allocation rounds will be revealed on August 7 by the Delhi University.

The second DU CSAS allocation list will be announced on August 10. This second merit list will incorporate more information on seat allocations and the various options available to candidates. Delhi University’s first, third, fifth, and seventh semesters will commence on August 16.

How to check out DU’s first seat allocation list?

To check out Delhi University’s first merit list for the academic year 2023, one needs to follow a few steps.

1. First of all, visit DU CSAS UG’s official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on the direct link for DU CSAS UG 2023 first seat allocation to access the list.

3. As the seat allocation list shows up on the screen check out your name and double-check the information regarding the seat allocation procedure.

4. Download the DU CSAS UG 2023 initial seat allocation list for future records.

Those who do not make it to the first merit list shall wait for the second list.

Meanwhile, the registration for DU CSAS 2023 Phase 1 and Phase 2 was closed on July 26. While a total of 3,04,699 students have registered on the CSAS 2023 portal, 2,45,235 students have finished their DU CSAS 2023 application. 59,464 students are yet to finish the registration process.

