DU UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023 Schedule Out; Vacant Seats to Release on This Date

Delhi University(DU) UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023 Schedule can be downloaded by visiting the official website - https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

The fee payment window will remain open till August 6 up to 5 PM.

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the schedule for the special spot admission round for Undergraduate admissions for the Academic Year 2023-24 for certain Shortlisted Programs/Colleges. Going by the schedule, the University will release the vacant seats for the special spot admission round on September 18, 2023. Candidates will be allowed to apply for the special spot admission round from September 18(5:00 PM) to September 20, 2023(4:59 PM).

Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 and are not admitted to any College on the date of declaration of the SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND can participate. One can check and download the Delhi University DU UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023 Schedule by visiting the official website – https://admission.uod.ac.in/. One can check the important dates, website, and other details here.

Delhi University(DU) UG Admissions 2023 – Special Spot Admission Round

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Special Spot Admission Round 2023 Schedule

Name of the event Check important dates here Declaration of vacant seats for SPECIAL

SPOT ADMISSION ROUND 05:00 P.M. Monday, 18 September, 2023 Candidates to Apply for SPECIAL SPOT

ADMISSION ROUND 05:00 P.M. Monday, 18 September, 2023

04:59 P.M. Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 Declaration of Special Spot Allocation 10:00 A.M. Thursday, 21 September, 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat 10:00 A.M. Thursday, 21 September, 2023 04:59 P.M. Friday, 22 September, 2023 Colleges to Verify and Approve the online

applications 10:00 A.M. Thursday, 21 September, 2023

04:59 P.M. Saturday, 23 September, 2023 Last date of Online payment of admission

fees by the Candidates Till 04:59 P.M. Sunday, 24 September, 2023

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Who Can Participate?

The Candidates who were allocated a seat in Spot Round – I/II will be able to participate in SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND. To be considered in the SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND, the candidate will have to opt for ‘Special Spot Admission’ through his/her dashboard.

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Seat Allocation Process

In SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND, allocations will be done based on the following criteria:

Availability of seats

Program-Specific merit

Order of Preference of College (Program + College)

Category

“It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD,” reads the official notification. For more details, visit the official website of University of Delhi(UoD).

