DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allotment List at ugadmission.uod.ac.in Soon; Dates Here

Delhi University (DU) Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first allocation list for admission to its undergraduate programme on August 1.

Delhi University (DU) Admission 2023: The Delhi University (DU) will close the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase 1 for registration and phase 2 for filling online preferences for courses and colleges today, July 24. Candidates who have still not registered themselves on the CSAS Portal can register till 4:59 PM of July 24. “Phase-I and Phase-II will close at 4:59 p.m Monday, July 24, 2023, and the preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline of 5:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023,” the Delhi University in an official notification said. One can fill in their choices of programmes and colleges by visiting the official website of the CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allocation List

Admission to all UG Programs of UoD will be done through this portal on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate 2023 (CUET (UG) – 2023). The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first allocation list for admission to its undergraduate programme on August 1. To download the DU CSAS round 1 allocation list, candidates need to click on the link available on the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Enter the application number and password. Your CSAS round one allocation list will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference.

Accept Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allocated Seat by August 4

Candidates will have to ‘accept’ the allocated seats by August 4. One can check the detailed schedule below.

Extra Allocations in First Round

Only in the first round of allotment, 20% extra allotments will be done in UR, OB-NCL, and EWS categories and 30% extra allotments may be done in SC, ST, and PwBD categories for all programs in all the College.

Delhi University UG Admission Schedule PDF: Direct Link

DU UG Admission 2023: Application Form Link

Delhi University Admission 2023: How to Fill Preferences?

Go to the official admission portal, ugadmission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage enter your CUET UG Application number, password, and captcha code. Now, click on the login option. Later in the subsequent section of “Preference Selection”, select and order preferences. The “Available Preferences” option will show all the possible programme + college combinations. One can use the “Advanced Filter” option to filter the colleges and programmes. The candidate will have to choose and order the preferences as per his/her choice. The order of selection will also determine the preference order. The candidate can use the “Top / Bottom / Preference Number” icons to reorder their preferences. The final order of preferences, as filled and saved, will then be reflected in the “Selected Preferences” tab. Once satisfied with the preference order, the candidate must “Save Changes” to submit his/her preferences.

Preferences saved by the candidates will determine the allocation and admission of the candidates. It is advisable to choose the maximum number of preferences in which a candidate is willing to take admission if offered. Addition deletion/editing of the programs and the Colleges after the deadline for the Phase-II will not be allowed.

Delhi University Academic Session Commences From August 16

The academic Session for Undergraduate programs for Semesters I, III, V, and VII will commence on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2023, CSAS 2023 rules, and visit the admission website of the University regularly for all updates.

The online application process will be considered completed only after the realization of the CSAS(UG)-2023 Application fee. Candidates must check their dashboard, email, and admission website ( www.admission.uod.ac.in) for all communications, updates, and schedules related to all the Phases of CSAS(UG)-2023.

