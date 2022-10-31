DU UG Admissions 2022: The second list of seat allocation for admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes is out on Monday (October 31). The second list of candidates mentions the name of a total of 145 students who have already accepted the college and program allotted to them, an official said Monday. Other candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats.Also Read - Delhi University UG Admission 2022: DU CSAS Round 2 Allotment List Today at admission.uod.ac.in; Know How to Check

The candidates can check the round two merit list on the official websites- admission.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in. The students who have applied for an upgrade in round 1 can also check the list on the official websites. Also Read - Delhi University Admission 2022: Around 59100 Students Secure Admission In DU Colleges In First Round Of Seat Allocation

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted. As many as 145 students have already accepted the seat allotted to them by 4 am.” Also Read - Delhi University Admission 2022: DU To Allow Undergraduate Candidates Upgrade Their Course, College From Tomorrow

As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU’s first round of seat allocations. Following the conclusion of the first round, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round.

The candidates were given a two-day window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. Nearly 60 per cent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher ‘programme+college combination’ preference, a university official said earlier. Over 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added.