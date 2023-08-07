Home

DU UG Admissions 2023: Delhi University Vacant Seats For CSAS Round 1 Today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allotment List at ugadmission.uod.ac.in Soon; Dates Here.

Delhi University(DU) Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (UoD) will release the first list of vacant seats for admission into undergraduate programmes today, August 7, 2023. The varsity will publish the vacant seats today at 5:00 PM at du.ac.in and

DU UG CSASAdmission 2023 Round 2 Allocation List Date And Time

The Delhi University (DU) will publish the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 second allocation list on August 10, 2023. Registered candidates can check and download the Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allotment List 2023 by visiting the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates shortlisted in DU UG’s second merit list can submit their acceptance by 4:59 PM of August 10, 2023. The respective institutions/colleges will conduct the document verification of such candidates from August 10 to August 14, 2023.

52% of the 85,853 Candidates Allotted Seats

More than 52 per cent of the 85,853 candidates allotted seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round are women, officials said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The seat allocation for undergraduate programmes is being done under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023. In the first round of seat allocation, 45,287 seats have been allotted to women, while 40,565 seats to men, they told PTI. There is one transgender student also.

In a statement, the university said that “a total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself”. “This includes allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR (unreserved), SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants,” it said. The statement said those allotted seats include 71,578 students from the CBSE board, 3,028 from the ISCE board, and 2,344 students from the Bihar School Examination Board.

There are nearly 71,000 seats across colleges under the university. However, the allotment of seats is higher than the number of seats to achieve optimal seat allocation. Only in the first round of allotment, 20% extra allotments will be done in UR, OB-NCL, and EWS categories and 30% extra allotments may be done in SC, ST, and PwBD categories for all programs in all the College. However, in Colleges, where the withdrawal was less than 5% of the intake in the last Academic Session, 10% extra allotments may be done for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS and 15% extra allotments may be done for SC/ST/PwBD categories. In colleges where last year withdrawals were less than five per cent of the sanctioned strength, 10 per cent extra allotments have been done for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories while 15 per cent extra allotment in SC, ST and PwBD categories. “While about 22,000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences, 7,042 candidates got their first preference,” the statement said

The university said that 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for seat allocation based on their preference of program and college combination. As many as 7,042 candidates have got their first preference, the officials added, PTI reported. Candidate is solely responsible for regularly checking the admission website of UoD and his/her dashboard for CSAS(UG)-2023 allocations, schedules, and guidelines. The University of Delhi is not liable to any person for any loss or damage, pecuniary or otherwise, caused to him/her/it arising out of any action taken or inaction based on the information provided or the belief/opinion formed, or the inference/conclusion drawn from such information.

NOTE: The university will announce the second round at 5:00 pm on August 10, 2023.

