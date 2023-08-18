Home

DU UG CSAS Admission 2023: Delhi University Mid-Entry Registrations Closes on Aug 19; Who Can Apply?

Delhi University(DU) will begin the two-day registration window for the provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants.

Delhi University Admission 2023: Delhi University(DU) will begin the two-day registration window for the provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants. If going by the DU UG CSAS schedule 2023, the registration process for the mid-entry will conclude on Saturday, August 19, 2023(4:59 PM). Candidates will be provided with a facility to reorder their higher references till August 19. As soon as the registration process closes, the board will declare the DU UG Third CSAS Allocation seat on August 22, 2023.

Students will be allowed to accept the allocated seat from 5:00 PM on August 22 till 4:59 PM on August 24, 2023. Students shortlisted in DU UG’s third merit list can submit their acceptance by 4:59 PM on August 24. The respective institutions/colleges will conduct the document verification of such candidates from August 22 to August 25.

Delhi University UG Admission Schedule PDF: Direct Link

DU Admission 2023: How to Check DU UG Third CSAS Allocation Seat?

Registered candidates can check and download the Delhi University DU UG Third CSAS Allocation seat 2023 by visiting the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Check step by step guide here.

Visit the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Public Notice – CSAS(UG) 2023 Round 3: CSAS Seat List.” Click on the pdf and download it for future reference. Take a printout of it for future reference

Delhi University UG CSAS Mid-Entry Registrations: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who failed to apply for CSAS(UG)-2023 within the stipulated time and are desirous of participating

in CSAS(UG)-2023 can participate through the Mid-Entry window (as and when announced by the University). Such candidate can do so by paying a Mid-Entry fee of Rs. 1000.00 (non-refundable). A candidate who applies to CSAS(UG)-2023 mid-way will not hold any right to claim the seats allocated to candidates who had applied to CSAS(UG)-2023 during the initial stage. Allocation of seats to such candidates may be considered for subsequent rounds (if any), subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS(UG)-2023 rules. Once the seat has been allocated to the candidate who has applied to CSAS(UG)-2023 midway, it will be

mandatory for him/her to take admission on the allocated seat. Failure to accept the allocated seat will forfeit

the candidate’s right to seek admission to UoD. The seat allocated to such candidates will not be upgraded in any subsequent allocation round. Merely applying through Mid-Entry does not guarantee an allocation of seat through CSAS(UG)-2023. MidEntry will only be considered after successful remittance of the Mid-Entry fee. Mid-Entry will not be allowed for ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota, Performance-Based Programs i.e., B.A.(H) Music, B.Sc. (PE, HE&S) and Practical-based Program i.e., BFA.

“The University may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any,” reads the official notification. The university’s 2023-24 session began on Wednesday(Aug 16) with the academic calendar returning on track after a three-year Covid-induced disruption. For more details, visit the official website of Delhi University.

