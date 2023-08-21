DU UG CSAS Admission 2023: Delhi University Third Allocation List Tomorrow at 5 PM at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University UG CSAS Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will publish the third CAS allocation list for admission into its undergraduate programme on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. All those candidates who have registered for the third round of undergraduate(UG) admission can check and download the allocation list at du.ac.in and https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Speaking of the schedule, candidates will be allowed to accept the seats from 5:00 PM of August 22 till 4:59 PM of August 24, 2023. The respective colleges will verify and approve the online applications till 4:59 PM of August 25. Candidates will be allowed to pay the online fee till August 26, 2023.

To access the DU UG CSAS round 3 allocation list, a registered student need to click on the link available on the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Enter the application number and password. Your CSAS round third allocation list will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference. To recall our readers, the last date for online payments of fees by the candidates is August 26, 2023.

Delhi University(DU) UG CSAS Third Allocation List 2023: Know How to Check?

Visit the official website of University of Delhi(UoD) at du.ac.in and https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Click on the ‘UG Admissions’ section.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download DU UG CSAS Third Admission List 2023.”

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The University of Delhi is one of the premier Institutes of the Country. Gap year will not be a bar for the purpose of admission to undergraduate programs. However, such candidates must also appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 for admissions in academic year-2023-24.