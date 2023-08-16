Home

DU UG CSAS Admission 2023: Delhi University Vacant Seats List For Third Round to Release Tomorrow

DU UG CSAS Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will release the vacant seat for the third round of CSAS allocation on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Delhi University Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will release the vacant seat for the third round of CSAS allocation on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Interested candidates who wish to appear for DU UG Admission can check the DU CSAS Vacant Seat at du.ac.in and ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students will be provided with a facility to reorder their higher preferences till 4:59 PM of August 19, 2023. The University will declare the third CSAS Allocation list on August 22, 2023 (5:00 PM).

Candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat from 5:00 PM on August 22 till 4:59 PM on August 24, 2023. Students shortlisted in DU UG’s third merit list can submit their acceptance by 4:59 PM on August 24. The respective institutions/colleges will conduct the document verification of such candidates from August 22 to August 25. One can check the important dates, official websites, and other details here.

NOTE: The university will announce the Vacant Seats at 5:00 pm on August 17, 2023.

Delhi University UG Admission Schedule PDF: Direct Link

Delhi University Admission 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here Display of Vacant Seats 5:00 PM Thursday, August 17, 2023 Mid-Entry, Window to Re-Order Higher Preferences 5:00 PM Thursday, August 17, 2023 till 4:59 PM Saturday, August 19, 2023 Declaration of third CSAS Allocation List 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Candidates to Accept the allocated Seat 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 till 04:59 PM Thursday, August 24, 2023 Colleges to Verify and approve the online applications 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 till 04:59 PM Friday, August 25, 2023 Last date of Online payment of fees by the Candidates Till 04:59 PM Saturday, August 26, 2023

DU Admission 2023: How to Check Delhi University CSAS Vacant Seat?

Registered candidates can check and download the Delhi University CSAS Vacant Seat List 2023 by visiting the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Check step by step guide here.

Visit the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Public Notice – CSAS(UG) 2023 First Round: Vacant Seat List.”

Click on the pdf and download it for future reference.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

As per a PTI report, Delhi University filled up over 19,000 undergraduate seats across colleges in the second round of admission for the academic year 2023-24. In the first round, over 62,000 students had paid fees to confirm their seats. Many of them opted for upgradation, while several students froze their seats. The university said 34,174 candidates so far have opted for an upgrade after the first round.

The academic Session for Undergraduate programs for Semesters I, III, V, and VII will commence on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2023, CSAS 2023 rules, and visit the admission website of the University regularly for all updates.

Candidates must check their dashboard, email, and admission website ( ) for all communications, updates, and schedules related to all the Phases of CSAS(UG)-2023.

NOTE: The third admission round will begin on August 17 and will end on August 26.

