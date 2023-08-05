Home

DU UG CSAS Admission 2023: Over 70,000 Students Sign Up For First Round Allocation; Details Here

DU UG CSAS Admission 2023: A total of 76,540 students had signed up for the allotted DU college and course as on August 4 till 7 PM. Out of this, 26,303 students have submitted the fees and completed the admission process.

The fee payment window will remain open till August 6 up to 5 PM.

DU UG CSAS Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has closed the facility for students to accept the allotted seats against the Delhi University Common Seat Allocation system (DU CSAS) first allocation list for undergraduate (UG) admission 2023. It is to be noted that, 76,540 students had signed up for the allotted DU college and course as on August 4 till 7 PM. Candidates should note that students who failed to accept the allocation will not be considered for further admission process or ‘upgradation’ of course. Out of the total number, 26,303 students have submitted the fees and completed the admission process through the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University colleges will be evaluating the student’s application on August 5. Students should keep in mind that the fee payment window will remain open till August 6 up to 5 PM. Vacant seats following the first round of DU CSAS allocation 2023 will be displayed on August 7 at 5 PM for round 2 allocation. The students should mark their calendars for August 16 as the classes for semester 1, 3, 5 and 7 will commence.

Note that, around 85,853 candidates were allotted seats in Delhi University’s (DU) first round of allocations. Among the allotted seats, female candidates secured more seats in the first round compared to males. About 45,287 seats were clinched by the female candidates while male candidates bagged 40,565 seats. One seat was allotted to atransgender candidate.

DU UG CSAS Admission 2023: Important Dates To Remember

First round CSAS allocation: Application verification process by DU colleges- August 1 to August 5

Deadline for fee payment: August 6 (till 04:59 PM)

Second Round Of CSAS Allocation:

Display of vacant seats- August 7

Window to reorder higher preference opens- August 7 (from 5 PM) to August 8 (till 04:59 PM)

2nd round allocation list declaration- August 10 (at 5 PM)

Candidates to accept the allocated seat- August 10 (at 5 PM) to August 13 (by 04:59 PM)

Colleges to verify application- August 10 to August 14 (by 04:59 PM)

Deadline for fee payment- August 15 (till 04:59 PM)

For additional details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

