DU UG Final Special Spot Allotment Result 2023 Today at admission.uod.ac.in; Direct Link, Result Time, What’s Next?

The Delhi University DU UG final special spot allotment result 2023 can be checked by visiting the official website – https://admission.uod.ac.in/ and du.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University To Close Mid-Entry Registration Today(4:59 PM); What's Next?

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will announce the results for the final special spot allocation round today, September 27, 2023. Going by the Delhi University Final Special Sport Admission Round date and time, the University will declare the result on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Once released, candidates can download the Delhi University DU UG final special spot allotment result 2023 by visiting the official website – https:// / and du.ac.in.

Aspiring and registered candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat between September 27(5:00 PM) to September 28(5:00 PM). The concerned department/College/Centre will verify and approve the online applications by 5:00 PM on September 29. It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a final special spot round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the Final Special Spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD.

DU UG Final Special Spot Allotment Result 2023(Download Link to be active soon)

DU UG Admissions 2023 – Final Special Sport Admission Round

DU UG Final Special Spot Allotment Result 2023: How to Check?

Visit the official website of the University of Delhi(UoD) at /. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download DU UG final special spot allotment result 2023.” Enter the login details and click on the submit option. Your Delhi University DU UG final special spot allotment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: How DU Seat Allocation Will be Done?

In Final SPECIAL SPOT ROUND, allocations will be done based on the following criteria:

Availability of seats

Program-Specific merit

Order of Preference of College (Program + College)

Category

“It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Final SPECIAL SPOT ROUND,” reads the official notification. For more details, visit the official website of the University of Delhi(UoD). Candidates are advised to check their dashboard, email, and admission website ( ) for all communications and updates related to admissions.

