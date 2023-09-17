Home

DU UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023: Delhi University Vacant Seats to Release Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University special spot admission round vacant seats 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website – https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will publish the vacant seats for the special spot admission round soon. Going by the Delhi University special spot admission round schedule, the University will display the vacant seats on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, candidates will be allowed to apply for the special spot admission round from September 18(5:00 PM) to September 20, 2023(4:59 PM). Once released, candidates can download the Delhi University special spot admission round vacant seats 2023 by visiting the official website – https:// /.

The candidates who were allocated a seat in Spot Round – I/II will be able to participate in SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND. To be considered in the SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND, the candidate will have to opt for ‘Special Spot Admission’ through his/her dashboard. In SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND, allocations will be done based on the following criteria:

Availability of seats Program-Specific merit Order of Preference of College (Program + College) Category

DU UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023: How to Check Delhi University Vacant Seats?

It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD. Below are the steps to check DU UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023 Vacant Seats.

Visit the official website of the University of Delhi(UoD) at https:// admission.uod.ac.in /.

/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download DU UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023 Vacant Seats.”

Click on the pdf and download it for future reference.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Delhi University(DU) UG Admissions 2023 – Special Spot Admission Round

DU UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023: Delhi University Vacant Seats(link to be active soon)

DU UG Special Spot Admission Round 2023 Date And Time

Name of the event Check important dates here Declaration of vacant seats for SPECIAL

SPOT ADMISSION ROUND 05:00 P.M. Monday, 18 September, 2023 Candidates to Apply for SPECIAL SPOT

ADMISSION ROUND 05:00 P.M. Monday, 18 September, 2023

04:59 P.M. Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 Declaration of Special Spot Allocation 10:00 A.M. Thursday, 21 September, 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat 10:00 A.M. Thursday, 21 September, 2023 04:59 P.M. Friday, 22 September, 2023 Colleges to Verify and Approve the online

applications 10:00 A.M. Thursday, 21 September, 2023

04:59 P.M. Saturday, 23 September, 2023 Last date of Online payment of admission

fees by the Candidates Till 04:59 P.M. Sunday, 24 September, 2023

The desirous candidate will be able to choose all programs in as many Colleges as he/she wishes to, subject to the availability of seats. To find the most up-to-date and accurate information on Delhi University, check out this space —https://www.india.com/education/ —or visit the official website of Delhi University.

