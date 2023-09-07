Home

Education

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University to Release Round 2 Vacant Seats List Today(5 PM) at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University to Release Round 2 Vacant Seats List Today(5 PM) at admission.uod.ac.in

The Delhi University(DU) Vacant seat list 2023 will be released today at 5:00 PM at admission.uod.ac.in.

The Delhi University(DU) Vacant seat list 2023 will be released today at 5:00 PM at admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will release a list of vacant seats for spot admission round 2 in undergraduate programmes today, September 7, 2023. The Delhi University(DU) Vacant seat list 2023 will be released today at 5:00 PM. The candidates are advised to look at the vacant seats displayed on the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) and make an informed choice accordingly. Soon after the declaration of the vacant seat, candidates will be able to apply for the spot admission Round II from 5:00 PM of September 7 to 4:59 PM of September 9, 2023.

Trending Now

The DU UG Spot Admission Round 2 Allocated Seat will be published on September 11(11:00 AM). Selected candidates are required to accept the allocated seat within the stipulated time – September 11 to September 13, 2023. One can check the important dates, the official website, how to check the vacant list, and other details here.

You may like to read

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University Schedule

Schedule for Undergraduate Spot Admission Round – II

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Declaration of Vacant Seats for Spot Admission Round – II 05:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 Candidates to Apply for Spot

Admission Round – II 05:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023

till 04:59 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 Declaration of allocations in Spot

Admission Round – II 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the

Allocated Seat 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023

till 04:59 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023

till 04.59 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023 Last date of Online payment of

admission fees by the Candidates 05:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023

To be considered in the Spot Admission Round, the candidate will have to opt for ‘Spot Round’ through his/her dashboard. The desirous candidate will be able to choose any/all Programs he/she wishes to, subject to the availability of seats. It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the Spot Admission Round. There will be no option of ‘Upgrade’ and Withdraw’ during the Spot Admission Round. The seat allocated in the Spot Admission Round will be final.

DU UG Spot Round 2 Vacant Seats(Download Link)

The university may announce more spot admission round/s at a later stage, if required. Candidates are advised to check the admission website on a regular basis. For more details, visit the official website of Delhi University.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES