DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Round 1 Registration Starts Today, Check Fee Payment Deadline

Delhi University Undergraduate Spot Admission 2023 is scheduled to begin today, August 29 at 5:00 PM and the window shall remain open only till tomorrow, August 30. Check the application process, last date for DU UG Spot Admission Fee Payment and important guidelines issued by the university.

New Delhi: The registration for Delhi University Under Graduate Spot Admissions (DU UG Spot Admission 2023) is scheduled to begin today, August 29, 2023. According to the official notice issued by the university, registration for the first round of UG Spot Admission is available for only one day. Read further to know the deadline for the same as per schedule, dates for seat allocation and accepting of allocated seats, dates for verification by college, the last date for online payment of admission fees and the important guidelines issued by Delhi University. The registration for the UG Spot Admission can be done by visiting the official website- https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Registration Process Begins Today

As mentioned earlier, the registration process for the DU UG Spot Admission 2023 is scheduled to begin today, August 29. Interested candidates can register themselves for Spot Admissions from 5:00 PM today and the last date for applying is August 30, 2023.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Registration: How To Apply

Registration for Round 1 of the DU UG Spot Admission 2023 will be done through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Portal.; interested candidates have to first visit the official website- https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Once you visit this website, on the home page, you will find a link for ‘Spot Round’ registration; click on that link. A new window will open before you, now enter your log-in credentials and move to filling the registration form,. Once you fill your application form completely, upload the required documents and after re-checking all the details, submit your form. For future reference, download the confirmation page and also take a print out.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Important Guidelines

The seat allocation for the DU UG Spot Admission 2023 will start from September 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM and the candidates can accept the seats allocated to them till 4:59 PM on September 3, 2023. Verification and approval of online application forms by colleges will take place between 10:00 AM on September 2, 2023 and 4:49PM on September 4, 2023.

In its official notice, University of Delhi has said that it is mandatory for the candidates to take admission to the seat that has been allocated to them in the spot admission Round 1. The UoD has said that in case the candidates are unable to accept the seat allocated to them, the candidate will not be allowed to take admission.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Admission Fee Deadline

Candidates who have registered themselves for the Delhi University UG Spot Admission 2023 and have accepted their seat allocation, must note that admission fees will be paid online and the last date for it is September 5, 2023 till 4:59 PM.

In case the University of Delhi feels the need for it, they may announce more Spot Admission Round/s later. All updates and details will be available on the official portal of Delhi University.

