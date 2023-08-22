Home

Education

Delhi University UG Admissions 2023 3rd Merit List Out Today, Check Last Date To Accept Allocated Seats

Delhi University UG Admissions 2023 3rd Merit List Out Today, Check Last Date To Accept Allocated Seats

Delhi University is releasing its third merit list for the undergraduate students today, August 22, 2023. Find out, how you can apply for admission, the last date to accept the allocated seats and dates for online verification and approval of applications by the colleges.

Delhi University (Photo Courtesy Facebook)

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) is one of the largest university systems in the world, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, doctorate and distance learning programmes for students. For the undergraduate (UG) admissions for this academic session, the university has already released two merit lists and the third is releasing today, August 22, 2023. Know in detail, how you can check the cut-off list, what is the last date to accept the allocated seats, when will the online verification of documents be done and what is the last date to pay the admission fees.

Trending Now

DU UG 3rd Merit List Out Today, Check Last Day To Accept Seats

As mentioned earlier, the third merit list for DU UG Admissions 2023-24 will be released by the university today, August 22 and this list can be accessed on Delhi University’s official website- admission.uod.ac.in at 5 PM. This list will tell the candidates about the colleges where vacancies are remaining. The candidates will be allowed to accept their seats as allocated in the third merit list from the time this list releases. The last date to accept the seats is August 24, 2023.

(Note: The merit list is compiled using the candidates’ score in the CUET UG Exam held.)

How To Download DU UG Third Merit List 2023

Follow the steps given below, to download and check the third merit list releasing today.

First step is to visit the website- du.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in, log in and then on the home page, check the link that reads ‘Latest Notification’. As soon as you click on this link, a new page will open and you will see the option of ‘DU Third Merit List 2023’; click on this and you will be showed the newly issued merit list. In the merit list, search for your name with the help of your CUET application numbers. After checking your names in the list, download the list for future use.

DU UG Admissions 2023 Online Verification And Fee Payment

After you have accepted the seat allocated to you in accordance with the merit list, please note that the online verification and approval of applications will also begin from August 22, 2023 and the last date for the same will be August 25. The candidates can pay their admission fees latest by August 26 and the date for the upgrade window for ECA, Sports, CW, KM (Supernumerary) Christian candidates for St. Stephens and JMC is yet to be announced.

The top DU Colleges where seats are expected to be vacant include Kirori Mal College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Indraprastha College for Women and Dyal Singh College among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES