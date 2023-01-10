Home

Devise Mechanisms to Allow Students to Pursue Two Degree Courses Simultaneously: UGC to Universities

The directive comes after the statutory body noted that students are facing difficulties as universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) insist on migration or school-leaving certificates.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi has directed universities to devise mechanisms through statutory bodies to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. The directive comes after the statutory body noted that students are facing difficulties as universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) insist on migration or school-leaving certificates.

“It has come to the notice of the UGC that students are facing difficulties as HEIs insist on migration certificates and school-leaving certificates. In the absence of these certificates, the students are not granted admission and that defeats the facility of pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously,” UGC Secretary P K Thakur has said in a communication to universities and HEIs, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier today, University Grants Commission took to Twitter, “#UGC once again requests Higher Education Institutions to devise facilitative mechanisms through their statutory bodies to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.”

“The universities should devise facilitative mechanisms through their statutory bodies to allow the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously,” Thakur has added. The UGC had, in April last year, approved a proposal allowing students to pursue two full-time degrees simultaneously.

As per UGC guidelines, students can now pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode provided that in such cases, the class timings for one programme do not overlap with those of the other. It is not applicable to PhD programmes.

(With Inputs From PTI)