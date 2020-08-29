DUET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) on Saturday. Candidates can download their hall tickets by from the official website-ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in. The admit cards will not be sent by post. Also Read - Gurugram Doctors Remove Cricket-Ball Sized Pelvic Tumour From 21-Year-Old DU Student, He Takes Exams a Week Later

Entrance tests for colleges under Delhi University will be conducted from September 6- 11 for over 220,000 students. Also Read - NEET 2020: Admit Cards Issued Amid Students' Demand to Postpone Exams

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in a statement. Also Read - NEET 2020: Admit Cards Likely to be Issued From Today, List of Exam Centres Released

Steps to download DUET admit cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

Step 2. In the newly opened page, enter form no

Step 3. Enter date of birth.

Step 4. Click on Login.

Step 5. Admit cards will be displayed on screen.

Step 6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The University conducts entrance tests for all postgraduate courses and nine undergraduate courses— B.A. (Honours) Business Economics [BA(H)BE]; Bachelor of Management Studies [BMS]; Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) [BBA(FIA)]; B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) [B.Tech(IT&MI)];B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences [BA(H)HSS]; Bachelor of Elementary Education[B.El.Ed]; Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports [BSc(PE,HE&S)]; B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication [BA(H)MMC];Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism [FYIPJ].