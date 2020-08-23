New Delhi: Entrance tests for colleges under Delhi University will be conducted from September 6- 11 for over 220,000 students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday. “Keeping in view the academic interest of a large number of students, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD (now MoE) for conducting various entrance examinations in the month of September 2020,” NTA said in a notification.

Notably, the University conducts entrance tests for all postgraduate courses and nine undergraduate courses— B.A. (Honours) Business Economics [BA(H)BE]; Bachelor of Management Studies [BMS]; Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) [BBA(FIA)]; B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) [B.Tech(IT&MI)];B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences [BA(H)HSS]; Bachelor of Elementary Education[B.El.Ed]; Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports [BSc(PE,HE&S)]; B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication [BA(H)MMC];Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism [FYIPJ].

Those who want admission to the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses must qualify the DUET 2020.

Nearly 1.5 lakh students have applied for the entrance tests to PG courses and nearly 70,000 had applied for several UG courses. Besides, 14,000 candidates have applied for MPhil and PhD programmes. The students will get DUET 2020 admit card in a couple of days.

The NTA will conduct entrance exams across 24 cities in three slots for different subjects.

First slot — 8 AM-10 AM

Second slot– 12 PM – 2 PM

Third slot– 4 PM – 6 PM

Admission to undergraduate courses based on entrance tests (wherein admissions will be made based on marks

scored in the entrance test and qualifying class XII examination) are offered by the University of Delhi through

some of its colleges/departments in various streams of study