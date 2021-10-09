DUET 2021 Answer Keys Released: The Delhi University has released the provisional answer keys and question papers of undergraduate courses for answer key challenge for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)2021. Now that the answer keys have been released, the candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the answer key online. They can download it from the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.Also Read - DU Issues Guidelines on Inclusion of State Board Subjects in Cut-off Calculation
It must be noted that the DUET 2021 was conducted by NTA across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The candidate must know that DUET 2021 was held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses for academic session 2021-22.
Now the candidates can raise challenge against the answer keys till 5 PM on October 10 by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. However, no challenge will be accepted without fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.
As per the notification, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenges are found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Moreover, the result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.
DUET 2021 Answer Keys: Here’s how to challenge the answer key
- Go to the answer key challenge page through the given link.
- Login with your form number and date of birth.
- You will see a welcome window from where you can download your response sheet and interim answer keys for your concerned subject.
- To challenge the answer key, click on “Add challenge” available on the welcome window.
- Key challenge form will be displayed after clicking on the “add challenge” option.
- The subject and question IDs are available in the drop-down menu for key challenges form. If you wish to challenge the question or any option, you need to select the question Id from the drop-down menu and also select the appropriate nature of challenge
- Candidates can write remarks (150 characters) and upload supporting documents (file should be less than 30kb in JPEG or JPG for the challenge.
- To make a new challenge, click on “Add Challenge.”
- Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Click here to Pay Fee’.
- Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee, Rs 200, for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.