DUET 2021 Answer Keys Released: The Delhi University has released the provisional answer keys and question papers of undergraduate courses for answer key challenge for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)2021. Now that the answer keys have been released, the candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the answer key online. They can download it from the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

It must be noted that the DUET 2021 was conducted by NTA across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The candidate must know that DUET 2021 was held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses for academic session 2021-22.

Now the candidates can raise challenge against the answer keys till 5 PM on October 10 by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. However, no challenge will be accepted without fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

As per the notification, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenges are found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Moreover, the result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.

DUET 2021 Answer Keys: Here’s how to challenge the answer key