DUET Final Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the final answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET-2021 for MPhil and Ph.D courses. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their DUET-2021 Final Answer Key from the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in. It must be noted that the DUET 2021 exam was conducted by NTA across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 2021, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The DUET provisional answer key for the above course was issued on October 26, while the candidates were given time to raise objections till October 27, 2021. The exams were held in 27 cities across the country. Follow the steps given below to download the DUET Final Answer Key 2021

DUET Final Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency(NTA), nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final M.Phil./Ph.D. Answer Key DUET-202 1”.

1”. A new PDF will open.

The PDF will consist of the Final M.Phil./Ph.D. Answer Key DUET-2021.

Save and Download the DUET answer key.

Take a printout of the DUET Final Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the Direct Link to download DUET Final Answer Key 2021.

Click Here: Download DUET Final Answer Key 2021