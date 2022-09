New Delhi: The entrance test for postgraduate programmes at Delhi University is likely to be held in the second week of October, a senior varsity official said on Monday to news agency PTI. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the DUET PG 2022 examination in the computer-based mode for admission to Postgraduated(PG) programmes offered by the DU colleges. Candidates have expressed concerns about the delay in the examination, which was expected to be held in July.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College to Recruit Assistant Professors. Details Inside

Speaking to PTI, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university has received a communication from the NTA regarding the tentative date for the PG entrance. The PG entrance exams are likely to be held in the second week of October as communicated by the university, Gupta added. Also Read - Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 22 Posts. Salary Upto Rs 27500

The university closed the application for the DUET PG window on June 30, 2022. Like last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while the remaining seats will be filled up through DUET. Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state, varsity officials said. The NTA conducted the DUET 2021 exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021. Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 Posts at bhel.com Till Oct 4. Read Details Here

(With Inputs From PTI)