Durga Puja School Holidays List: Schools To Be Closed On These Days, Check State-Wise Updates

The Navratri Festival has begun, the Durga Puja is also beginning and Dussehra and Diwali will follow. Schools across the country will remain closed for some days during the festive season. Check state-wise list..

Durga Puja, Dussehra School Holidays 2023

New Delhi: The month of October officially brings with the, the festive season, starting with the nine-days of Navratri, accompanied with the Durga Puja, followed by Dussehra and then Diwali. Apart from the festivities and enjoyment, this season brings added cheer and happiness to school students as most educational institutions across the country remain closed for a few days, to commemorate these festivals. Some schools announce a smaller break while some give the students, a good 10-12 day break for celebrations. As the Durga Puja 2023 begins from tomorrow, i.e. October 20, take a look at the state-wise list of the schools that will remain closed for the festive season in this month..

Navratri-Durga Puja 2023: School Holidays List

The nine days of Navratri began on October 15, 2023 and the festival of Navami will be celebrated on October 23, 2023; most schools remain closed on Navami and therefore Monday will be a holiday. Dussehra 2023 falls on October 24 which is a Tuesday which means that from October 21 (Saturday) to October 24 (Tuesday), most school students will get an extended weekend.

Durga Puja, Dussehra 2023: School Holidays In Telangana

Apart from the above-mentioned holidays, there are many states that remain closed for a longer duration on Dussehra; Telangana is one such state. Schools, colleges and all educational institutions in Telangana will remain shut for Dussehra for a duration of 13 days from October 14 to October 25. This is for both private and government institutions and regular classes will resume on October 26, 2023.

Durga Puja, Dussehra 2023: School Holidays In Odisha

Schools in Odisha will be closed from October 20, 2023 and the last day of holiday is October 29. These holidays are for both Durga Puja and Dussehra and a notice regarding the same has been issued by the State Govt. The School and Mass Education Department has also issued a notice about the upcoming school holidays; the schools will reopen on October 30.

